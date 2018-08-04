Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB) COO Kristopher L. Thorne Sells 1,277 Shares

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) COO Kristopher L. Thorne sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $14,264.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Limbach remained flat at $$10.85 during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Limbach Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $84.25 million, a PE ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The construction company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.65). Limbach had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $120.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.75 million. equities research analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 1st quarter valued at $1,359,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Limbach by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 133,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Limbach by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on Limbach and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Limbach from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.