Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (LTRPA) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

LTRPA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 25th.

Shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A traded up $0.78, reaching $15.13, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 669,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,415. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.77). Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 27.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the second quarter valued at $1,642,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,066,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the second quarter valued at $4,648,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 6.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 203,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 27.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 422,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 91,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform user-generated reviews and opinions about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants worldwide; and enables people plan and book a trip.

