LGI Homes (LGIH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LGIH. Wedbush cut LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.60.

Shares of LGIH stock traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $50.97. 241,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,016. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $81.88.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.68 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth $72,195,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 868,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,284,000 after buying an additional 434,609 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth $11,066,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth $10,973,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 3,646.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 118,481 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, and Minnesota markets. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

