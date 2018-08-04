LePen (LEPEN) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

LePen (CURRENCY:LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, LePen has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One LePen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. LePen has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of LePen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LePen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $366.66 or 0.05273608 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000082 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen Coin Profile

LePen (LEPEN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2017. LePen’s official Twitter account is @coin_pen

Buying and Selling LePen

LePen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LePen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LePen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LePen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LePen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LePen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.