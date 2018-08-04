Legal & General Group Plc Purchases New Stake in Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Galileo PTC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $295,000. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBX stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. Dropbox Inc has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.14.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They issued a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

