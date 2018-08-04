Lee Enterprises (LEE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter.
Lee Enterprises traded down $0.10, reaching $2.95, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 243,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,341. Lee Enterprises has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $176.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.93.
About Lee Enterprises
Read More: What does RSI mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.