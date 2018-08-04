Lee Enterprises (LEE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter.

Lee Enterprises traded down $0.10, reaching $2.95, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 243,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,341. Lee Enterprises has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $176.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services primarily in the Midwest, Mountain West, and West regions of the United States. It publishes 47 daily newspapers with 0.8 million circulation units, as well as Sunday newspapers with 1.2 million circulation units; and 300 weekly newspapers, and classified and niche publications in 22 states with print and related digital operations.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.