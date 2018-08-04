Leaf Group (LFGR) Releases Earnings Results

Leaf Group (NYSE:LFGR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $34.32 million for the quarter. Leaf Group had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 39.95%.

Shares of NYSE LFGR traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. 94,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,402. Leaf Group has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $12.05.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LFGR. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Leaf Group in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Leaf Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th.

In other Leaf Group news, CEO Sean P. Moriarty sold 15,405 shares of Leaf Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $155,436.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 38,911 shares of company stock valued at $396,906 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

