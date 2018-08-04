Lanxess (LXS) PT Set at €76.00 by UBS Group

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) received a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LXS. Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Cfra set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lanxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €73.00 ($85.88).

Lanxess stock opened at €67.36 ($79.25) on Thursday. Lanxess has a fifty-two week low of €59.89 ($70.46) and a fifty-two week high of €74.50 ($87.65).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

