Landec (LNDC) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LNDC. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Landec from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of LNDC traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $13.30. 62,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,160. The company has a market capitalization of $365.23 million, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Landec has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $15.60.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. Landec had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Landec will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Landec news, COO Ronald Lane Midyett sold 9,239 shares of Landec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $123,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,291.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Landec by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 802,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 420,108 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Landec by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 594,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 217,824 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in Landec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,944,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Landec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in Landec by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 174,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 80,851 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through three segments: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export, and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

