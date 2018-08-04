LALA World Hits Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million (LALA)

LALA World (CURRENCY:LALA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. One LALA World token can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Qryptos and COSS. During the last seven days, LALA World has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. LALA World has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $79,605.00 worth of LALA World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LALA World Profile

LALA World launched on October 14th, 2017. LALA World’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,647,051 tokens. The official website for LALA World is lalaworld.io . LALA World’s official Twitter account is @MyLaLaWorld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LALA World is /r/LaLa_World . The official message board for LALA World is medium.com/lala-world

LALA World Token Trading

LALA World can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, COSS, Kucoin, IDEX and Qryptos. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LALA World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LALA World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LALA World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

