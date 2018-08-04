Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $23.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Roth Capital set a $18.00 price target on shares of Lakeland Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.17.

Lakeland Bancorp traded down $0.28, hitting $19.25, on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 64,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,812. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.07 million. equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 200.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter worth $199,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 43.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. 54.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

