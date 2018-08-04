Lake Street Capital Raises Chegg (CHGG) Price Target to $26.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target upped by Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chegg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $23.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.44.

Get Chegg alerts:

CHGG stock opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -301.44, a PEG ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Chegg has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $29.84.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 17,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $423,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 822,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Brown sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $5,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 702,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,621,627.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 981,976 shares of company stock valued at $26,302,785 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Chegg by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Chegg by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chegg by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth $137,000.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Recommended Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.