L.B. Foster (FSTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

L.B. Foster traded down $0.60, hitting $24.50, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 12,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,900. The company has a market capitalization of $264.08 million, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 2.29. L.B. Foster has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $172.89 million for the quarter. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 102,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 73,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 47,656 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter worth about $631,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 51,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail for passenger and shortline freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rail; rail accessories, such as track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.