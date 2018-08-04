L.B. Foster (FSTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
L.B. Foster traded down $0.60, hitting $24.50, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 12,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,900. The company has a market capitalization of $264.08 million, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 2.29. L.B. Foster has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $172.89 million for the quarter. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.67%.
About L.B. Foster
L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail for passenger and shortline freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rail; rail accessories, such as track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.
