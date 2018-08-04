Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Announces Earnings Results

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions updated its Q3 guidance to $0.02-0.04 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $0.15-0.19 EPS.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions traded down $0.52, hitting $12.40, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 2,211,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,675. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 310.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $13.93.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $34,260.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 173,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,102.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco purchased 4,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $49,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25,418 shares of company stock valued at $284,247 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Noble Financial set a $15.00 target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

