Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 561 Shares of Phillips 66 (PSX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 opened at $121.66 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $80.73 and a 52-week high of $123.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $29.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.06%.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 6,900 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.44.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

