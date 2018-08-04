Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 78,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $118,000.

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $49.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 20th. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%.

