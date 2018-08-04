Koenig & Bauer (SKB) PT Set at €89.00 by Berenberg Bank

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) has been assigned a €89.00 ($104.71) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.17% from the stock’s previous close.

SKB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €79.70 ($93.76) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. equinet set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €80.24 ($94.40).

Get Koenig & Bauer alerts:

Shares of ETR SKB opened at €63.95 ($75.24) on Thursday. Koenig & Bauer has a 1-year low of €54.65 ($64.29) and a 1-year high of €74.25 ($87.35).

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.