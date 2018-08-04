Klingman & Associates LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,026,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF opened at $260.66 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

