KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 70.71%. On average, analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust opened at $20.59 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1,447.29 and a quick ratio of 1,447.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of -0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This is an increase from KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.98%.

In other news, CEO Christen E.J. Lee purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $40,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “$20.65” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.