Kion Group (KGX) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Commerzbank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €73.00 ($85.88).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group stock opened at €57.22 ($67.32) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a one year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and IC engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.