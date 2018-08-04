Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Kinsale Capital Group opened at $60.22 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 0.20.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $50.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $56,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,282.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,088,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 524,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after buying an additional 132,743 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,398,000 after buying an additional 82,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 81,528 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,161,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess casualty, general casualty, product liability, professional liability, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance.

