KeyCorp Weighs in on Steven Madden, Ltd.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Steven Madden in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SHOO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley set a $58.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered shares of Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $59.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

Shares of Steven Madden opened at $55.90 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $56.70.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $395.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.57 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 131.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,949,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,668 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 35.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,311,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,646,000 after purchasing an additional 345,001 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter worth approximately $12,013,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 480.5% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 269,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 223,467 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter worth approximately $7,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $54,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,826 shares in the company, valued at $369,832.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $5,069,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 208,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,777.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,697,920. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

