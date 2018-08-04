KeyCorp Analysts Give Baidu (BIDU) a $297.00 Price Target

KeyCorp set a $297.00 price target on Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $337.00 price target on Baidu and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Baidu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded Baidu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $307.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $275.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $293.32.

Get Baidu alerts:

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $235.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,832,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. Baidu has a 1-year low of $207.74 and a 1-year high of $284.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Baidu announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,249,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,653,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 82.2% in the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 64,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.