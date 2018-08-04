Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “GBX 5,630” Price Target for AstraZeneca (AZN)

Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 5,630 ($73.97) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($81.46) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,750 ($49.27) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,965 ($65.23) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($72.26) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($76.21) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,541 ($72.80).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca traded up GBX 36 ($0.47), reaching GBX 5,846 ($76.81), during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 2,119,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 4,260 ($55.97) and a one year high of GBX 5,520 ($72.53).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a GBX 68.40 ($0.90) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.