Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Aurubis (NDA) a €90.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Baader Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €76.00 ($89.41).

Shares of Aurubis traded up €0.70 ($0.82), reaching €69.26 ($81.48), during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 135,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,299. Aurubis has a 52 week low of €56.64 ($66.64) and a 52 week high of €86.80 ($102.12).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Metal Refining & Processing and Flat Rolled Products. It produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; shapes in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

