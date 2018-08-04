Kennedy-Wilson (KW) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

NYSE KW opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $22.27.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.78 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 22.76%. Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 10,500 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $229,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,024.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $430,650. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KW. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

