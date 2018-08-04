Keane Group (FRAC) Receiving Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Keane Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.39 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.5540446376314 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of FRAC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.07. 796,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keane Group has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of -0.29.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Keane Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Keane Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRAC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Keane Group in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Keane Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Keane Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Cowen set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Keane Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Keane Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keane Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

In related news, CFO Gregory Powell sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $335,715.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at $697,735.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Carl Stewart sold 33,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $542,038.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,718.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,681 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

