Kanawha Capital Management LLC Buys 1,615 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Schlumberger by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.91.

In related news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $218,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at $447,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger opened at $65.89 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.97. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $61.02 and a 52-week high of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

