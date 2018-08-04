Kadant (KAI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KAI. Barrington Research set a $112.00 price target on shares of Kadant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

NYSE KAI traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $91.55. The company had a trading volume of 43,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,774. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Kadant has a 1-year low of $82.70 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.54 million. Kadant had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Kadant will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth about $17,505,000. BTIM Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,551,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 495,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,594,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 844.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 68,529 shares during the period. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,742,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

