Kadant Inc. (KAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.72 Million

Equities analysts expect that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will announce sales of $165.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.20 million and the highest is $166.50 million. Kadant reported sales of $152.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $638.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $637.60 million to $639.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $674.19 million per share, with estimates ranging from $662.08 million to $688.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.54 million. Kadant had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 27.7% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kadant by 38.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 3.1% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 90.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Kadant by 42.7% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kadant traded down $0.85, reaching $91.55, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 43,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,774. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $82.70 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

