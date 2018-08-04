Just Energy Group (JE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Just Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut Just Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.86 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 17th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Just Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on Just Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

NYSE JE traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 263,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,017. The stock has a market cap of $563.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.54. Just Energy Group has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $802.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.07 million. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 714.71% and a net margin of 14.01%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Just Energy Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

