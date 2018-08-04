Jungheinrich (JUN3) PT Set at €34.00 by Berenberg Bank

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) has been assigned a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on JUN3. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup set a €34.50 ($40.59) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €36.27 ($42.67).

Shares of JUN3 stock opened at €30.96 ($36.42) on Thursday. Jungheinrich has a one year low of €28.33 ($33.33) and a one year high of €42.94 ($50.52).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

