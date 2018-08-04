JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NESTLE S A/S (NSRGY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

NESTLE S A/S opened at $81.96 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. NESTLE S A/S has a 52 week low of $73.59 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The stock has a market cap of $252.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 47,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 191,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,798,000 after purchasing an additional 128,080 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,371,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 161,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F increased its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 163,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; Nestlé Waters; and Nestlé Nutrition segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Chocapic, Cini Minis, Cookie Crisp, Estrelitas, Fitness, and Nesquik Cereal brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the Smarties, Cailler, Butterfinger, Crunch, Aero, KitKat, Nestle Toll House, Wonka, and Orion brands.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.