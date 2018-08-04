JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NESTLE S A/S (NSRGY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th.
NESTLE S A/S opened at $81.96 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. NESTLE S A/S has a 52 week low of $73.59 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The stock has a market cap of $252.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
About NESTLE S A/S
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; Nestlé Waters; and Nestlé Nutrition segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Chocapic, Cini Minis, Cookie Crisp, Estrelitas, Fitness, and Nesquik Cereal brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the Smarties, Cailler, Butterfinger, Crunch, Aero, KitKat, Nestle Toll House, Wonka, and Orion brands.
