JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IRTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Irhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Irhythm Technologies opened at $84.50 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Irhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $90.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.73% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 14,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $1,219,799.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derrick Sung sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,414 shares of company stock valued at $7,745,579 in the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,065,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,033,000 after acquiring an additional 129,506 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after acquiring an additional 106,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 620,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after acquiring an additional 207,413 shares during the last quarter.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

