JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Delivery Hero (DHER) a €59.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €59.00 ($69.41) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.37% from the stock’s current price.

DHER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €48.77 ($57.38).

Shares of Delivery Hero opened at €47.06 ($55.36) on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €25.15 ($29.59) and a 52-week high of €39.87 ($46.91).

Delivery Hero AG provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

