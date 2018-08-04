Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JNCE. Raymond James began coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Cowen lowered Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics traded up $0.31, reaching $7.23, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 324,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 5.17. Jounce Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $29.25.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 million. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. equities analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,460,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is JTX-2011, a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the inducible T cell co-stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of six tumor types, including head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, melanoma, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.