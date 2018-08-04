Johnson Controls International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (JCI)

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 31,323 call options on the company. This is an increase of 914% compared to the typical volume of 3,088 call options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. ValuEngine raised Johnson Controls International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

In related news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $297,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,563.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International opened at $37.94 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $32.89 and a 52-week high of $42.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 25th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

