Johnson Controls International (JCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “In third-quarter fiscal 2018, Johnson Controls’ adjusted earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Compared with the year-ago quarter, both earnings per share and revenues were higher. Improving demand for HVAC & refrigeration equipment in North America, followed by solid growth in the aftermarket and original equipment shipments aided the company’s financials. A strong cash flow helped the company to pay regular quarterly dividends and engage in share repurchase programs. Further, the increased demand for original equipment and start-stop batteries in China contributed to the company’s rising sales as well. However, transportation and shipment costs related to increased shipments, along with foreign currency fluctuation, hampered Johnson Controls’ margin. In the past three months, shares of the company have underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

JCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.55.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $37.94 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $32.89 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 8,148 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $297,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,563.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 61,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,198,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,724,000 after purchasing an additional 624,548 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 61,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,026 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 21,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $5,244,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

