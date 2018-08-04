John M. Schultz Sells 2,000 Shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (MSBI) Stock

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Director John M. Schultz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John M. Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 16th, John M. Schultz sold 2,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $69,360.00.

On Monday, July 2nd, John M. Schultz sold 2,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $68,420.00.

On Friday, June 15th, John M. Schultz sold 2,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $68,360.00.

On Friday, June 1st, John M. Schultz sold 2,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $65,760.00.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp opened at $34.45 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $809.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 8.92%. equities analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 32,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,426,000 after purchasing an additional 22,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 22.7% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits.

