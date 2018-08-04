John Donofrio Sells 4,061 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO) Stock

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Director John Donofrio sold 4,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $273,427.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,583.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Donofrio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 14th, John Donofrio sold 1,718 shares of FARO Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $94,335.38.

FARO stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 230.00 and a beta of 1.54. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $70.20.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $98.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.08 million. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FARO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on FARO Technologies from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FARO Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 9.1% in the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 12,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of six or seven-axis, articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

