Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (JCTCF) Director Donald M. Boone Sells 11,471 Shares

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Director Donald M. Boone sold 11,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $93,832.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,327,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,862,001.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of JCTCF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.00. 8,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,655. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.39.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,072 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC owned about 6.46% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.

