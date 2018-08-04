Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on KERING S A/ADR’s FY2018 Earnings (PPRUY)

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for KERING S A/ADR in a report released on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KERING S A/ADR’s FY2019 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PPRUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

KERING S A/ADR opened at $53.36 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KERING S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $65.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

KERING S A/ADR Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and outerwear, denims, T-shirts, and formalwear for men, as well as ready-to-wear products for women.

