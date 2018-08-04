Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in a report issued on Wednesday.

MGM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.71.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International traded down $0.44, reaching $28.53, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 15,152,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,535,850. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $179,349.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,414.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Christine Gay sold 1,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $49,039.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.