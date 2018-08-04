Jefferies Financial Group Raises Zillow Group Inc Class A (ZG) Price Target to $76.00

Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zillow Group Inc Class A’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zillow Group Inc Class A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Zillow Group Inc Class A from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Zillow Group Inc Class A from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a $65.00 price target on Zillow Group Inc Class A and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zillow Group Inc Class A to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.27.

Shares of ZG opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. Zillow Group Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.72 million. Zillow Group Inc Class A had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. analysts forecast that Zillow Group Inc Class A will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A by 3.4% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 14,590,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,888,000 after acquiring an additional 485,197 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A by 37.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,055,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,088,000 after acquiring an additional 289,824 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A by 111.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 227,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,291,000 after acquiring an additional 119,985 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A in the second quarter worth $1,198,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 65,478 shares during the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Inc Class A Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

