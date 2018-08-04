Jefferies Financial Group Increases DexCom (DXCM) Price Target to $125.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DXCM. BidaskClub lowered shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $125.00 price objective on shares of DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of DexCom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.97.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $123.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.42. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $125.65.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.81 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. DexCom’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. analysts forecast that DexCom will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Terrance H. Gregg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $859,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,952,796.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew K. Balo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $497,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,732 shares of company stock worth $20,768,925. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

