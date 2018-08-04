Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Odonate Therapeutics Inc (ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.32) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.30). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Odonate Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($3.47) EPS.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Odonate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Odonate Therapeutics opened at $18.85 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $529.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16. Odonate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $6,018,000. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 12,412,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,893,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,277,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer (MBC). Odonate Therapeutics, Inc also conducting a Phase III study in MBC, which is known as CONTESSA.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.