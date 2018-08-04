Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give U.S. Silica (SLCA) a $37.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price target on U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SLCA. ValuEngine cut U.S. Silica from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim cut U.S. Silica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on U.S. Silica in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut U.S. Silica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.18.

Shares of SLCA stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $25.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,872,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,013. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $38.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 65.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,372,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,451 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 44.9% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,722,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,487,000 after acquiring an additional 843,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 16.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,687,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,062,000 after acquiring an additional 233,137 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 16.9% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 767,449 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after acquiring an additional 110,995 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 1.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 656,728 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,759,000 after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

