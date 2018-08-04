Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (CZR) a $11.00 Price Target

Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) has been assigned a $11.00 price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CZR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Get Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock alerts:

NASDAQ CZR opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.22.

Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($9.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy R. Donovan sold 69,106 shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $875,573.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 24,924,255 shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $324,763,042.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,836,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Further Reading: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.