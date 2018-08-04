Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.90, for a total transaction of $278,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,129,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bruce C. Cozadd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 1st, Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total transaction of $1,182,020.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals traded up $1.40, hitting $176.05, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 276,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,264. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $128.58 and a 1-year high of $184.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.20. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $444.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JAZZ. BidaskClub raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 113.8% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 1,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

