Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.90, for a total transaction of $278,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,129,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Bruce C. Cozadd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 1st, Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total transaction of $1,182,020.00.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals traded up $1.40, hitting $176.05, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 276,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,264. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $128.58 and a 1-year high of $184.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JAZZ. BidaskClub raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.55.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 113.8% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 1,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
