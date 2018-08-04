Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Trading Down 0.5% After Earnings Miss

Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $28.35 and last traded at $29.17. 41,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 530,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $592.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.10 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 37.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $32.35 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

